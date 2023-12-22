Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 22?
Should you bet on Mark Scheifele to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Scheifele stats and insights
- In 11 of 31 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated four goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|3
|2
|1
|18:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.