Should you bet on Mark Scheifele to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

In 11 of 31 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated four goals and five assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:53 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 3 2 1 18:48 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:55 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:37 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:34 Home L 3-1

Jets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

