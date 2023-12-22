The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Morrissey has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.

He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:02 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:29 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:37 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:23 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 30:17 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 24:22 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:53 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 3-1

Jets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

