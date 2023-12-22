Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 22?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Morrissey stats and insights
- In five of 31 games this season, Morrissey has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
- He has a 6.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Morrissey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:29
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|21:37
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|30:17
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|24:22
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Home
|L 3-1
Jets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
