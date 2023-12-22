The Winnipeg Jets, Joshua Morrissey included, will face the Boston Bruins on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Morrissey against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Morrissey has averaged 24:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +19.

Morrissey has a goal in five games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Morrissey has a point in 17 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points nine times.

Morrissey has an assist in 16 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Morrissey's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 2 28 Points 1 5 Goals 0 23 Assists 1

