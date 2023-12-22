David Pastrnak and Mark Scheifele are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets play at Canada Life Centre on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Scheifele is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 34 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 22 assists in 31 games (playing 20:53 per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1 at Kings Dec. 13 2 1 3 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 2

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Joshua Morrissey is a key contributor on offense for Winnipeg with five goals and 23 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 0 at Kings Dec. 13 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Dec. 12 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Pastrnak has been a top contributor on Boston this season, with 43 points in 30 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3

