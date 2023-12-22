Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Bruins on December 22, 2023
David Pastrnak and Mark Scheifele are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets play at Canada Life Centre on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Jets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jets vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Scheifele is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 34 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 22 assists in 31 games (playing 20:53 per game).
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Joshua Morrissey is a key contributor on offense for Winnipeg with five goals and 23 assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Kings
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|7
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Pastrnak has been a top contributor on Boston this season, with 43 points in 30 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|11
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
