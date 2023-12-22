The Boston Bruins (19-5-6), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, visit the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in their last outing.

Jets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-125) Jets (+105) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg is 5-3 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 48.8% chance to win.

Winnipeg's games this season have had over 5.5 goals 17 of 31 times.

Jets vs Bruins Additional Info

Jets vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 95 (20th) Goals 104 (11th) 77 (2nd) Goals Allowed 80 (3rd) 23 (12th) Power Play Goals 16 (24th) 14 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (22nd)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg owns a 7-3-0 line against the spread while finishing 7-2-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over three times.

The Jets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2.

The Jets' 104 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the league.

The Jets' 80 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +24.

