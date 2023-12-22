Jets vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (19-5-6), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, visit the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in their last outing.
Jets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Winnipeg is 5-3 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Jets have a 48.8% chance to win.
- Winnipeg's games this season have had over 5.5 goals 17 of 31 times.
Jets vs Bruins Additional Info
Jets vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|95 (20th)
|Goals
|104 (11th)
|77 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (3rd)
|23 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (24th)
|14 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (22nd)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg owns a 7-3-0 line against the spread while finishing 7-2-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has hit the over three times.
- The Jets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2.
- The Jets' 104 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- The Jets' 80 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +24.
