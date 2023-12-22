The Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Bruins Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 34 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 12 goals and 22 assists in 31 games (playing 20:53 per game).

Connor is a key contributor for Winnipeg, with 29 total points this season. In 26 games, he has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists.

This season, Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey has 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) this season.

In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 4-3-1 this season, amassing 205 saves and allowing 20 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (18th in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, with 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 19:43 per game.

Through 30 games, Marchand has scored 13 goals and picked up 14 assists.

Pavel Zacha has 21 points for Boston, via eight goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman (9-1-4) has a 2.1 goals against average and a .933% save percentage (second-best in league).

Jets vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.35 10th 3rd 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.58 4th 12th 31.5 Shots 31 14th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 8th 24.47% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 1st 87.5% Penalty Kill % 74.47% 27th

