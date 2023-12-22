Friday's NHL play includes the Boston Bruins (19-5-6) visiting the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) at Canada Life Centre. The Jets are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Bruins (-125) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+.

Jets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Boston's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 14 times.

The Bruins are 14-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Jets have been an underdog in 13 games this season, with five upset wins (38.5%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Boston is 14-8 (winning 63.6% of the time).

Winnipeg has a record of 5-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 4-5 5-5-0 5.9 2.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.7 2.6 8 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 3-5-2 6.2 3.3 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.3 1.9 3 12.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

