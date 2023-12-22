How to Watch the Jets vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Boston Bruins will visit the Winnipeg Jets (who won their most recent game) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
NESN and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Bruins and the Jets take the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets vs Bruins Additional Info
|Bruins vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Jets Prediction
|Bruins vs Jets Player Props
|Bruins vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets give up 2.6 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
- With 104 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Jets are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|31
|12
|22
|34
|9
|18
|51.4%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|31
|5
|23
|28
|26
|16
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|31
|11
|14
|25
|16
|12
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|31
|10
|10
|20
|5
|8
|33%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 77 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 95 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|30
|19
|24
|43
|33
|20
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|30
|13
|14
|27
|29
|16
|34.5%
|Pavel Zacha
|27
|8
|13
|21
|11
|12
|51.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|29
|6
|14
|20
|6
|2
|50%
|Charlie Coyle
|30
|10
|10
|20
|14
|16
|52.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.