Coming off a loss last time out, the Boston Bruins will visit the Winnipeg Jets (who won their most recent game) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

NESN and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Bruins and the Jets take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Bruins Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets give up 2.6 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

With 104 goals (3.4 per game), the Jets have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 31 12 22 34 9 18 51.4% Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Joshua Morrissey 31 5 23 28 26 16 - Nikolaj Ehlers 31 11 14 25 16 12 20% Cole Perfetti 31 10 10 20 5 8 33%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 77 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 95 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players