Gabriel Vilardi and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Canada Life Centre. Fancy a wager on Vilardi in the Jets-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Gabriel Vilardi vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Vilardi Season Stats Insights

Vilardi has averaged 16:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Vilardi has scored a goal in five of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 13 games this season, Vilardi has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Vilardi has an assist in four of 13 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Vilardi has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vilardi Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 13 Games 2 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

