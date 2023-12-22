Will Dylan Samberg Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 22?
Will Dylan Samberg find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Samberg stats and insights
- Samberg is yet to score through 31 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- Samberg has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Samberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 3-1
Jets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
