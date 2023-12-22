For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is David Gustafsson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Gustafsson has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:19 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:46 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:19 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

