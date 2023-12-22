Cole Perfetti will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins play at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Prop bets for Perfetti are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cole Perfetti vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:34 per game on the ice, is +10.

Perfetti has a goal in 10 games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has a point in 18 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Perfetti hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Perfetti has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 1 20 Points 1 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

