Will Cole Perfetti find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

In 10 of 31 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:28 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:54 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:42 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home L 3-1

Jets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

