Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 22?
Will Cole Perfetti find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perfetti stats and insights
- In 10 of 31 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.