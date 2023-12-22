The Boston Bruins (19-5-6, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3, third in the Western Conference), square off on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+.

In the last 10 contests, the Jets have recorded a 7-2-1 record after scoring 33 total goals (three power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 12.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 19 goals in those games.

Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in Friday's matchup.

Jets vs. Bruins Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Bruins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+105)

Jets (+105) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Bruins Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 2-3-5 record in overtime contests this season and a 19-9-3 overall record.

Winnipeg has earned 10 points (4-3-2) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Jets recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Winnipeg has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-3-2 record).

The Jets have earned 37 points in their 21 games with at least three goals scored.

Winnipeg has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 9-7-3 (21 points).

The Jets' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Jets went 10-2-0 in those matchups (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 15th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 3rd 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.58 4th 12th 31.5 Shots 31 14th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 7th 24.47% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 1st 87.5% Penalty Kill % 74.47% 27th

Jets vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

