Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bottineau County, North Dakota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bottineau County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Prairie Cougars - Rolette High School at Bottineau High School

Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 22

5:25 PM CT on December 22 Location: Bottineau, ND

Bottineau, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Turtle Mountain Community High School at Westhope High School