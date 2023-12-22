Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Iafallo in the Jets-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Iafallo vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 16:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in eight of 31 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game six times this season over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Iafallo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 2 15 Points 1 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

