Will Alex Iafallo score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Boston Bruins on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Iafallo stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Iafallo's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 77 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:58 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:01 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:40 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.