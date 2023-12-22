Adam Lowry will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins meet at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Lowry's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Lowry has averaged 15:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Lowry has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lowry has a point in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has an assist in eight of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lowry has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Lowry Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 77 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 2 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

