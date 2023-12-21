Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Bogosian has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 3-0
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
