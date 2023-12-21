Kirill Kaprizov and Cole Caufield will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Minnesota Wild face the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors with 28 points. He has scored six goals and picked up 22 assists this season.

Kaprizov has chipped in with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

Joel Eriksson Ek has 22 points for Minnesota, via 14 goals and eight assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury (5-5-2) has a 3.3 goals against average and an .892% save percentage (53rd in league).

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has recorded 18 assists and eight goals in 31 games. That's good for 26 points.

With 22 total points (0.7 per game), including eight goals and 14 assists through 31 games, Caufield is key for Montreal's offense.

This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 21 points, courtesy of five goals (sixth on team) and 16 assists (second).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau's record stands at 3-3-0 on the season, giving up 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiling 193 saves with a .902% save percentage (37th in the league).

Wild vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 19th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 18th 30.3 Shots 29.5 25th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 23rd 17.17% Power Play % 18.02% 22nd 31st 72.22% Penalty Kill % 73.15% 28th

