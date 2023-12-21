How to Watch the Wild vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4), winners of four games in a row at home, will host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) -- who've won three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Wild and Canadiens take the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info
Wild vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Canadiens
|Wild
|5-2 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 15th in goals against, conceding 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- The Wild's 90 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|30
|10
|17
|27
|33
|10
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|30
|14
|8
|22
|8
|13
|48.7%
|Matthew Boldy
|23
|8
|10
|18
|19
|21
|33.3%
|Marco Rossi
|30
|10
|8
|18
|9
|11
|40.9%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 103 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 84 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|31
|8
|18
|26
|22
|16
|55.2%
|Cole Caufield
|31
|8
|14
|22
|8
|13
|40%
|Michael Matheson
|31
|5
|16
|21
|30
|13
|-
|Sean Monahan
|31
|9
|10
|19
|16
|12
|57.4%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
