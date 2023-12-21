North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Traill County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Traill County, North Dakota today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Traill County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Carrington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Carrington, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at May-Port CG High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Mayville, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
