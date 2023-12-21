Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.7 points per game this season, 1.8 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Edwards' assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -115)

Thursday's prop bet for Rudy Gobert is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -122) 13.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +110)

Davis is averaging 24.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 lower than Thursday's prop total.

He has pulled down 12.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (13.5).

Davis' assist average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -175)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for LeBron James on Thursday is 1.5 more than his scoring average on the season (25).

He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 7.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

