Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: -120)
  • Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.7 points per game this season, 1.8 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.
  • His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Edwards' assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Thursday's prop bet.
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -115)
  • Thursday's prop bet for Rudy Gobert is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
27.5 (Over: -122) 13.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +110)
  • Davis is averaging 24.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 lower than Thursday's prop total.
  • He has pulled down 12.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (13.5).
  • Davis' assist average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -175)
  • The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for LeBron James on Thursday is 1.5 more than his scoring average on the season (25).
  • He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).
  • James has averaged 7.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).
  • James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

