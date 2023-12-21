How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) on December 21, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- Minnesota is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at seventh.
- The Timberwolves score only 0.4 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Lakers give up (113.9).
- Minnesota is 12-1 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse at home this year, averaging 112.6 points per game, compared to 114.3 per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, Minnesota is giving up 100.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.3.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this year, sinking 12.3 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.