The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) on December 21, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Minnesota is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Lakers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at seventh.

The Timberwolves score only 0.4 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Lakers give up (113.9).

Minnesota is 12-1 when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse at home this year, averaging 112.6 points per game, compared to 114.3 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, Minnesota is giving up 100.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.3.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have played better in home games this year, sinking 12.3 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries