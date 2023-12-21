The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) welcome in the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) after winning four straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 113.5 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Lakers have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and giving up 113.9 (15th in NBA).

These teams score 227.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 220.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Timberwolves and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

