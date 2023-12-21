In Stark County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Stark County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Solen High School at South Heart Eagles

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 21
  • Location: South Heart, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson High School at Bismarck Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 21
  • Location: Bismarck, ND
  • Conference: A West
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson Trinity High School at Des Lacs-Burlington High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
  • Location: Des Lacs, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

