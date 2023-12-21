North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sargent County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Sargent County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sargent County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lidgerwood-Wyndmere High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Milnor, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
