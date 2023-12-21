North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Richland County, North Dakota today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lidgerwood-Wyndmere High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Milnor, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Colfax, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savage High School at Westby-Grenora Thunder High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Grenora, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.