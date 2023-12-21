Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Richland County, North Dakota today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richland County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lidgerwood-Wyndmere High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Milnor, ND

Milnor, ND Conference: B Region 1

B Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Richland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Colfax, ND

Colfax, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Savage High School at Westby-Grenora Thunder High School