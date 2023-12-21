North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pembina County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Pembina County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pembina County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Drayton High School at Griggs-Midkota Titans
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Cooperstown, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.