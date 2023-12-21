Thursday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (6-4) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-7) clashing at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-62 victory for heavily favored Drake according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Fighting Hawks suffered a 75-68 loss to Mayville State.

North Dakota vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 79, North Dakota 62

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

Against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 3, the Fighting Hawks registered their signature win of the season, a 64-56 home victory.

North Dakota has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

North Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 330) on December 3

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 18.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

18.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 42.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG% Nakiyah Hurst: 12.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Rakiyah Beal: 5.1 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks average 62.6 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (217th in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

