Mike Conley NBA Player Preview vs. the Lakers - December 21
Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.
In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.3
|12.7
|Rebounds
|--
|2.8
|2.8
|Assists
|5.5
|6.1
|6.5
|PRA
|--
|20.2
|22
|PR
|--
|14.1
|15.5
|3PM
|1.5
|2.2
|2.4
Mike Conley Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, he's put up 9.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 18.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.
- Conley's Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 113.9 points per game.
- The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per contest.
- The Lakers are the 17th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.6 assists per contest.
- The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Mike Conley vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/31/2023
|32
|25
|3
|7
|4
|0
|3
|3/3/2023
|31
|14
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|24
|14
|1
|12
|3
|0
|0
|11/4/2022
|31
|15
|2
|10
|2
|0
|1
