Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
Can we anticipate Matthew Boldy scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- In seven of 23 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, Boldy has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has a 13.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 6-1
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
