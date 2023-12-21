The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) hit the road to play Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) at Target Center on Thursday, December 21. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Target Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 998.5 1227.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.4 49.1 Fantasy Rank 25 6

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.0 assists and 9.6 boards per game, shooting 52.0% from the field and 42.5% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Timberwolves' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) while giving up 106.7 per outing (first in the league).

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 45.2 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.3 per outing.

The Timberwolves knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.0. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

Minnesota has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (24th in NBA play) while forcing 13.4 (13th in the league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis averages 24.4 points, 12.5 boards and 2.9 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.9 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a -7 scoring differential.

Los Angeles ranks 12th in the NBA at 44.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 45.0 its opponents average.

The Lakers hit 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.4 fewer than their opponents.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 13.7 per game (20th in league) and force 13.1 (18th in NBA).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 5.9 0.7 Usage Percentage 26.9% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 63.3% 61.2% Total Rebound Pct 16.1% 19.2% Assist Pct 14.5% 13.3%

