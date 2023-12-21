North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Foster County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Foster County, North Dakota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Foster County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Carrington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Carrington, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.