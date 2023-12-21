In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Alex Goligoski to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

Goligoski has picked up one assist on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 3-0 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:26 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:26 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

