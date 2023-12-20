Vladislav Namestnikov and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Canada Life Centre. Thinking about a bet on Namestnikov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Vladislav Namestnikov vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Namestnikov Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Namestnikov has averaged 13:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +15.

Namestnikov has a goal in three games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Namestnikov has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Namestnikov has an assist in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Namestnikov hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Namestnikov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Namestnikov Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 5 15 Points 2 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

