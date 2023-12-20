Should you wager on Vladislav Namestnikov to find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

  • Namestnikov has scored in three of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Namestnikov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Namestnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:50 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:31 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:34 Away W 4-2
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 2-0
11/26/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 3-0
11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:17 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

