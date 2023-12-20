The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -3.5 225.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 10 of 25 games this season.

Minnesota has had an average of 219.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Minnesota's ATS record is 15-10-0 this season.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 14 53.8% 122.2 235.7 110.9 216.8 228.1 Timberwolves 10 40% 113.5 235.7 105.9 216.8 222.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).

The Timberwolves score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 12-5 ATS record and a 14-3 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 15-10 2-2 13-12 76ers 18-8 13-5 17-9

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Point Insights

Timberwolves 76ers 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 122.2 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 12-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-6 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-6 105.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 15-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 20-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-2

