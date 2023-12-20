The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) will turn to Anthony Edwards (25.7 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they attempt to knock off Joel Embiid (33.1, first) and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also sinking 51.0% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Edwards is putting up 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's draining 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Mike Conley gets the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid puts up 33.1 points, 6.6 assists and 11.4 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey posts 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tobias Harris averages 17.4 points, 6.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton averages 13.2 points, 4.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Patrick Beverley averages 4.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the field.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Timberwolves 120.7 Points Avg. 112.3 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.3 47.7% Field Goal % 48.0% 37.4% Three Point % 36.6%

