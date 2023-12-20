The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. North Dakota matchup in this article.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-18.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-18.5) 145.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

North Dakota has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Fightin' Hawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Nebraska has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Cornhuskers' 10 games this season have hit the over.

