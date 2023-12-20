North Dakota vs. Nebraska: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. North Dakota matchup in this article.
North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
North Dakota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|North Dakota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-18.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-18.5)
|145.5
|-4000
|+1400
North Dakota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- North Dakota has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Fightin' Hawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Nebraska has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Cornhuskers' 10 games this season have hit the over.
