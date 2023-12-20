The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) battle the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.
  • North Dakota is 8-3 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks rank 94th.
  • The Fightin' Hawks' 75.3 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 64.9 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • North Dakota is 8-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • At home North Dakota is putting up 84.8 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging on the road (67.2).
  • The Fightin' Hawks are giving up fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (75.0).
  • North Dakota knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (30.8%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Portland L 83-72 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/12/2023 Waldorf W 87-36 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/16/2023 @ Utah Tech W 79-62 Burns Arena
12/20/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 St. Thomas - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena

