How to Watch North Dakota vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) battle the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.
- North Dakota is 8-3 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks rank 94th.
- The Fightin' Hawks' 75.3 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 64.9 the Cornhuskers allow.
- North Dakota is 8-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- At home North Dakota is putting up 84.8 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging on the road (67.2).
- The Fightin' Hawks are giving up fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (75.0).
- North Dakota knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (30.8%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|L 83-72
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/12/2023
|Waldorf
|W 87-36
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 79-62
|Burns Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
