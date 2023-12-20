Wednesday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-62 and heavily favors Nebraska to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 80, North Dakota 62

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-18.2)

Nebraska (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Nebraska has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to North Dakota, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Cornhuskers are 5-5-0 and the Fightin' Hawks are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks' +83 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of putting up 75.3 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (117th in college basketball).

North Dakota wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It records 38.2 rebounds per game, 114th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.4.

North Dakota connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball), two more than its opponents.

North Dakota has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (250th in college basketball).

