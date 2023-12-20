Nino Niederreiter will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings face off on Wednesday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Niederreiter's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Niederreiter has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 15:09 on the ice per game.

In six of 30 games this year, Niederreiter has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Niederreiter has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Niederreiter has an assist in eight of 30 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Niederreiter's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 3 17 Points 3 8 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

