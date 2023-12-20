When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Nino Niederreiter score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

  • In six of 30 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Red Wings this season in one game (three shots).
  • Niederreiter has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:23 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

