Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Ehlers in that upcoming Jets-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 16:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

In eight of 30 games this season Ehlers has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 16 of 30 games this year, Ehlers has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Ehlers has an assist in 11 of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 3 23 Points 5 10 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

