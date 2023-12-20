On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Nikolaj Ehlers going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

  • In eight of 30 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted six shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Ehlers' shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:59 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:05 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 4 2 2 16:03 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:47 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:48 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:03 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

