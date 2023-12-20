On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Nikolaj Ehlers going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ehlers stats and insights

In eight of 30 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ehlers' shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:59 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:05 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 4 2 2 16:03 Away W 5-2 12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 2-1 12/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:47 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:48 Away W 4-2 12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:03 Home W 2-1 12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.