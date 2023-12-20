On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Neal Pionk going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

  • Pionk has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Pionk has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Pionk averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:10 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

