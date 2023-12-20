Can we expect Morgan Barron finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

  • Barron has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:02 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:59 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:13 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:34 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 2-0

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

