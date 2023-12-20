Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Scheifele's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 20:59 on the ice per game.

Scheifele has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Scheifele has a point in 21 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Scheifele has an assist in 15 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Scheifele goes over his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 3 33 Points 4 11 Goals 2 22 Assists 2

