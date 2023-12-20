Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 20?
Should you bet on Mark Scheifele to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Scheifele stats and insights
- In 10 of 30 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated four goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|3
|2
|1
|18:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 2-0
Jets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
