Should you bet on Mark Scheifele to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

  • In 10 of 30 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated four goals and five assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:53 Home W 6-2
12/13/2023 Kings 3 2 1 18:48 Away W 5-2
12/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 2-1
12/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-2
12/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:55 Home W 2-1
12/2/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:37 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:34 Home L 3-1
11/28/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.